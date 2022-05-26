Analysis: What Texas Tech is getting in five-star Elijah Fisher

Texas Tech has received a commitment from Crestwood (Ontario, Canada) five-star wing Elijah Fisher, who will also reclassify to the class of 2022. What will Fisher bring to the floor in Lubbock, TX and what should Red Raider Nation expect from the newest addition? We take a look at the film.

... Fisher does a great job driving the lane and getting to his spots at will ... He uses his length, skill and touch to score around and over defenders at the rim ... Very good playmaker for others, facilitating is one his primary strengths ... Knows when to make the "right basketball play" ... At times he puts his head down a little too much...could be a problem in the Big 12 when smarter defenses are trying to pick up charges ... Explosive athlete who will put you on a poster if you aren't careful ... Smart positional defender, does well contesting shots and making it difficult for opponents ... A developing shooter from the perimeter … 6-foot-7 with a reported 6-foot-10 wingspan ... Playmaking, versatility and length should make him a good fit for Mark Adams' defense and Steve Green's offense

National take