Analysis: What Texas Tech is getting in five-star Elijah Fisher
Texas Tech has received a commitment from Crestwood (Ontario, Canada) five-star wing Elijah Fisher, who will also reclassify to the class of 2022.
What will Fisher bring to the floor in Lubbock, TX and what should Red Raider Nation expect from the newest addition? We take a look at the film.
... Fisher does a great job driving the lane and getting to his spots at will
... He uses his length, skill and touch to score around and over defenders at the rim
... Very good playmaker for others, facilitating is one his primary strengths
... Knows when to make the "right basketball play"
... At times he puts his head down a little too much...could be a problem in the Big 12 when smarter defenses are trying to pick up charges
... Explosive athlete who will put you on a poster if you aren't careful
... Smart positional defender, does well contesting shots and making it difficult for opponents
... A developing shooter from the perimeter
… 6-foot-7 with a reported 6-foot-10 wingspan
... Playmaking, versatility and length should make him a good fit for Mark Adams' defense and Steve Green's offense
National take
“Fisher is a strong guard that’s fantastic when getting down hill in the half court and transition. He’s at his best with a head of steam heading towards the basket and never shies away from contact, but welcomes it. Fisher has a very mature body for his age, and should only fine tune it with a college strength and conditioning program. The biggest question mark surrounding his game is finding out how much of an impact he can have when playing off the ball, which he’s never really done, and will most certainly have to do at the college level. However, his strength and willingness to always attack will help shorten the learning curve once he makes the jump.” - Travis Graf, Rivals.com National Basketball Recruiting Analyst