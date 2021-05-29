All-Sun Belt wideout Kaylon Geiger talks Texas Tech commitment

Matt Wells, Sonny Cumbie and the Texas Tech coaches have added another massive weapon to the offense this offseason.

It was no secret the staff was looking for a wideout to bolster the depth chart, but it had to be the right fit. Enter Troy's Kaylon Geiger.

In 2019, Geiger was the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year and was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team. In 2020, Geiger was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team. He led the Trojans in receptions and receiving yards in both seasons on campus.

It was a connection right away with the Red Raiders' new offensive coordinator and entire coaching staff that helped sell Geiger on Texas Tech.

"It's been pretty great, he's (Cumbie) a down-to-earth guy. I really love talking to him, he really cares about my situation as all the coaches do. I've talked to all of them, but with coach Cumbie it's been pretty good.

We talked about football a lot yesterday but the first few days we were talking, he genuinely cares about me and my future. So that's been pretty cool."

Geiger has mainly played the slot at Troy, but the Texas Tech staff plans to move him all around the offense while also playing special teams.

"Yeah, for sure. We talked about moving me around the offense a lot, different ways of getting me the ball which is pretty cool. Also returning kicks a little bit."