All-Sun Belt wideout Kaylon Geiger talks Texas Tech commitment
Matt Wells, Sonny Cumbie and the Texas Tech coaches have added another massive weapon to the offense this offseason.
It was no secret the staff was looking for a wideout to bolster the depth chart, but it had to be the right fit. Enter Troy's Kaylon Geiger.
In 2019, Geiger was the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year and was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team. In 2020, Geiger was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team. He led the Trojans in receptions and receiving yards in both seasons on campus.
It was a connection right away with the Red Raiders' new offensive coordinator and entire coaching staff that helped sell Geiger on Texas Tech.
"It's been pretty great, he's (Cumbie) a down-to-earth guy. I really love talking to him, he really cares about my situation as all the coaches do. I've talked to all of them, but with coach Cumbie it's been pretty good.
We talked about football a lot yesterday but the first few days we were talking, he genuinely cares about me and my future. So that's been pretty cool."
Geiger has mainly played the slot at Troy, but the Texas Tech staff plans to move him all around the offense while also playing special teams.
"Yeah, for sure. We talked about moving me around the offense a lot, different ways of getting me the ball which is pretty cool. Also returning kicks a little bit."
Geiger was also able to complete a virtual tour of Texas Tech which helped get him familiar with the school.
With his son due in August and family in Texas, Geiger was looking to get back to his home state for his senior season. At the end of the day he chose Texas Tech over Big 12 rival TCU and several other interested programs.
"We had a virtual visit and it went great. For me, choosing Tech... it was more than football.
Like I told all the coaches, I have a son on the way due August 1st. Coming to Texas for me was big because of my family. I'm from Texas, my dad's situation and I also have to graduate, I haven't graduated yet. I still have 12 hours to graduate.
Texas Tech was the most understanding, they really care about me. I felt like they genuinely cared and that's big for me also. I wanted to go somewhere I'm welcome with open arms and be able to do my best."
Geiger, who's never been to Lubbock before, expects to arrive on campus this week with the rest of the 2021 class. He's also excited to reconnect with his former quarterback, Parker McNeil.
"Yeah of course, he had a big influence on my decision. We've been to every school together. I walked on at Navarro JC, he walked on at Navarro JC. I went to Troy and we were blessed enough for him to come to Troy with me. It didn't work out but he went to Texas Tech and that's my guy. We're mud brothers, as he would say."
Geiger plans to come in, work hard and be another talented player on offense for Texas Tech fans to enjoy.
"I'm very passionate, and the fans are gonna get every inch out of me. I'm excited to be here. This is an opportunity that I've longed for, to be able to play in Texas where I'm from and it's a big opportunity for me. I'm letting everyone in Texas know I'm ready and they're gonna get everything out of me."
As a junior in 2019, Geiger put up 77 catches for 873 yards and five touchdowns. He added another 36 rushing yards and another score on the ground.
As a senior during the COVID-shortened season of 2020, Geiger still amassed 64 receptions for 752 yards and three touchdowns.
He arrives at Texas Tech as a super senior, with one season of eligibility remaining.