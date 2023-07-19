It was a big family reunion at the United Supermarkets Arena Wednesday night, with the Air Raiders concluding the opening night of The Basketball Tournament with an 83-64 win over The Purple Hearts. A team composed entirely of former Texas Tech players, the Air Raiders cruised in their opening-night matchup to advance to the regional semifinal of the TBT.

After competing in the 2022 edition of the TBT, the Air Raiders were fortunate enough to host a regional slate in Lubbock. The contest served as the return to West Texas for many of the players on the 2023 roster, as opposed to the 2022 team which featured far less former Red Raiders.

Tariq Owens capped off the victory with two shots from the charity stripe to reach the target score of the TBT's elam ending system.

Several members of the fabled 2019 Final Four Tech team starred in Wednesday night’s game. Kyler Edwards, a key fixture as a freshman on that squad, tabbed on six first quarter points to fuel the charge for the Air Raiders. Edwards went on to finish with 11 points on 3-7 shooting from the three-point line.

The elite shot blocker Owens put his length on display, contributing four blocks to aid the fierce defensive approach of the team. Matt Mooney showed flashes of his shot creating and playmaking, finishing the contest with 11 points. Mooney was one of four Air Raiders to tally double-digit points, alongside Edwards, Owens (13 points) and leading-scorer John Roberson with 15 points.

Ball movement was a major catalyst in the victory, as the Air Raiders dished out a whopping 20 assists en route to a 38.9 percent shooting night from beyond the arc. Mooney, in particular, found shots for himself and his teammates often, adding eight assists in the blowout win.

With the win, the Air Raiders advance to take on The Enchantment, the University of New Mexico alumni team. The Air Raiders will once again have home court advantage on their side, with the United Supermarkets Arena playing host to an 8 p.m. tip Friday night.