Adams discusses upcoming matchup against TCU

Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams held a pre-practice press conference with the media on Friday and discussed the upcoming matchup against TCU.

The Red Raiders are looking to rebound following a, 70-55, loss to Oklahoma on Wednesday night. The 15-point loss was the largest margin of defeat for Texas Tech this season, and Adams said he’s anxious to see how the team responds after getting knocked down.

“Nobody likes losing, and we want to get that taste out of our mouth,” Adams said. “We’re playing a very worthy opponent, and they’re very similar to us.

“TCU is very good defensively, and those guys play hard. They’re having a little bit of the same problem we are shooting the three right now.

“They’re also like us in that they don’t just have one go-to guy. They have several guys who can score, and they share the ball well.”

The Horned Frogs have been better on the road (3-1) than they have been at home (2-3) in Big 12 play. The defense has traveled well for TCU as of late, and they’re allowing only 55.5 points per game in their four conference road games.

“One big difference about TCU, is they’ve been winning on the road,” Adams said. “These guys are playing really tough when they get on the road, and that says a lot about their coach.

“They put a lot of emphasis on defense, and they play a lot of people. They’ve got a strong bench, so they’re able to rotate guys in-and-out and that keeps them fresh. Those guys play extremely hard, and they play with a lot of confidence.”

TCU guard Mike Miles has missed the Horned Frogs last two games with a wrist injury but announced on Friday that he would indeed be suiting up and playing against the Red Raiders. Miles is the fifth leading scorer in the Big 12, and his addition to the lineup will be a big boost for TCU.

“He’s a great player, and we’ve got a lot of respect for him,” Adams said. “Certainly, we’ll be trying to do whatever we can to guard him and get the ball out of his hands.

“He can score on all three levels, and he doesn’t have any weaknesses. He can shoot the three or score off the bounce. He’s a really good player, and he’s the one that we’ll have to put most of our attention on.”



