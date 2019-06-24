A winning mindset won over Dabon
The Texas Tech coaching staff had a total of three (3) commitments for the 2020 class going into last week, and now the program has added new commitments in three straight days.
Cypress Ridge safety Je'Vaun Dabon kept the recruiting momentum going earlier this afternoon when he announced his commitment to the Red Raiders.
"Coach (Mark) Tommerdahl came out to the school a few times this spring," Dabon said. "I started communicating with him and then the Tech coaches offered a few days later. I started talking with more of the coaches and setup the official visit.
"I mostly talked with Coach (Kerry) Cooks and Coach (Matt) Wells. They like how I cover the field, my range and they mentioned my man coverage skills. The coaches see me playing free safety in their defense."
The 6-foot-2, 182-pound prospect traveled to the South Plains with his Mother this weekend and shared his thoughts on the official visit.
"It was my first time visiting Lubbock," Dabon said. "It isn't the biggest city and that is a good thing for me. Football and Tech sports is everything, I heard the gamedays are packed and the stadium is rocking. I really like that kind of energy.
"Adrian (Frye) was my host for the weekend. He showed me around and introduced me to a lot of the players. I want to major in Marine Biology and had the chance to tour the school, meet with program lead and they talked with us."
BREAKING NEWS.....After a great Official Visit..I would like to announce that I will be committing to Texas Tech University👆🔴 TTech will be getting my all.. and I will leave my mark there #WreckEm #GunsUp MARK MY WORDS!!! I want to thank God, my Mom,Family, and Coaches pic.twitter.com/N7n2oVGA1u— Jay Dabon (@vaun28_) June 24, 2019
Dabon originally committed to the Texas Tech coaches on Saturday and he waited to make his decision public until today.
"I actually committed on Saturday, just didn't post anything until today," Dabon said. "I met with Coach Wells, my Mom and some of the other coaches. They were all excited when I committed, everybody was going crazy and clapping for me.
"I liked that the coaches really wanted me, and even the current players and other commitments were telling me to join the family. It feels like they are onto something at Texas Tech and it was something I wanted to be a part of."
Asked for his thoughts on the new Texas Tech coaching staff, Dabon had this to share.
"Coach Wells is a good coach," Dabon said. "I can tell he has the winning drive and really all of the coaches on his staff have a winning mindset. I really liked that and how hard the Tech coaches recruited me."
Dabon considers himself done with the recruiting process moving forward.
"I'm done, I'm committed to Texas Tech"
Currently unrated, Dabon chose the Red Raiders over 14 other offers, including offers from Houston, Missouri, North Texas, UTSA and several others. He earned a unanimous selection to the District 17-6A All-District First Team Defense this past season.
The Red Raiders now have 10 verbal commitments for the 2020 recruiting class, currently ranked as the No. 53 overall class in the nation.