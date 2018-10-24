A new 2019 WR target has emerged
The Texas Tech coaches are looking for one more receiver to round out the 2019 recruiting class, enter Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt wide receiver and recent Houston commitment De'Corian Clark.
Clark recently started hearing from the Red Raiders and should be visiting campus next month.
What you need to know:
... Clark committed to Houston in late September over offers from North Texas and Lamar
... The 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect is receiving interest from Texas Tech and Baylor
... Currently unrated, Clark seems to be flying under the radar as a prospect with the size and production at the 5A level to warrant more attention from Power 5 programs
Overall recruitment:
Clark admitted that most of the communication with college coaches goes through his high school coach, but that Lamar was his first offer earlier this season. Houston and North Texas came shortly after, and he mentioned the relationship with the Houston coaches made him feel comfortable enough to commit last month.
Communication with TTU:
The contact from Tech came as a result of his head coach sending in highlights to the coaching staff. Clark mentioned that he was able to speak with Texas Tech wide receivers coach Emmett Jones last Friday, and he praised Clark's size and ability to get up to get the ball.
Potential visit: Clark mentioned that his head coach and Coach Jones were working on scheduling an unofficial visit to the Texas Tech campus. The Red Raiders host Oklahoma and Texas in consecutive weeks in early November, and Clark mentioned those two games as possible visits.
Productive on the field: While complete stats were not available, some of Clark's top games this season included a 239 yard and two (2) touchdown game along with a 122 yard and one (1) touchdown game. Out of the six (6) total games, those are the only games with statistics available. He also returns kick offs and punts for O.D. Wyatt, and mentioned that he also has a handful of touchdown returns on special teams this season.
Important to Clark: The new target at wide receiver also shared what is important to him when looking at each program during the recruiting process. He wants to learn more about the environment on campus and around the program, plus his ability to learn from the coaching staff and professors in the classroom. Clark would like to major in Criminal Justice and become a law enforcement officer after his football career ends.