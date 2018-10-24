The Texas Tech coaches are looking for one more receiver to round out the 2019 recruiting class, enter Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt wide receiver and recent Houston commitment De'Corian Clark.



Clark recently started hearing from the Red Raiders and should be visiting campus next month.

What you need to know:

... Clark committed to Houston in late September over offers from North Texas and Lamar

... The 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect is receiving interest from Texas Tech and Baylor

... Currently unrated, Clark seems to be flying under the radar as a prospect with the size and production at the 5A level to warrant more attention from Power 5 programs

Overall recruitment:

Clark admitted that most of the communication with college coaches goes through his high school coach, but that Lamar was his first offer earlier this season. Houston and North Texas came shortly after, and he mentioned the relationship with the Houston coaches made him feel comfortable enough to commit last month.

Communication with TTU:

The contact from Tech came as a result of his head coach sending in highlights to the coaching staff. Clark mentioned that he was able to speak with Texas Tech wide receivers coach Emmett Jones last Friday, and he praised Clark's size and ability to get up to get the ball.

