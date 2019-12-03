They say it takes a recruiting class three seasons before it can be judged. With Texas Tech's season ending last Friday, it has now been three years for the 2017 class. Today we decide to take a look back at that class which comprised of 22 commits and ranked as the 47th best class in the country.

The redemption story

No need to go over the entire story, Last Chance U season 2 will lay it out better than I can, but after getting dismissed from Texas Tech following the 2015 season Allen decided to come back to Lubbock and certainly made the most of it. In 2017 Allen was named second-team All-Big 12 and as a senior in 2018 he was named first-team All-Big 12. In the 2019 draft Allen was selected in the 7th round by the Los Angeles Rams.

The Great Wall of Frisco

Texas Tech landing both Deaton and Anderson in the 2017 class was a huge deal. Texas Tech wanted to get more physical when it came to running the ball and both Deaton and Anderson were teammates on a high school team that ran the triple option. Both players will be juniors by year next fall and both players look to have a starting spot secured entering 2020. Deaton was Tech's highest rated starting lineman in 2019 according to PFF. Anderson suffered an early season injury but has shown flashes of his massive potential in the past. Tech will need both players to continue living up to the hype should they take the next step as a program.

Contributing JUCO's

All five of these players have exhausted their eligibility and/or retired. Dorsey and Jones were two big time contributors on defense in 2017-18. Yontz played in 2017, redshirted last season and was a part time backup in 2019. Morgan was Tech's best corner in 2017 but suffered a career ending knee injury and was forced to retire. Hines was a part time starter for 2017 and 2018.

Time to step up in 2020

All three of these players on defense have played a lot of football for Tech and have done a solid job, but for the 2020 team to have the success they want they will need all three to play the best football of their careers. Riko Jeffers played 830 snaps in 2019 which was third on the team. With Jordyn Brooks graduating, he is the captain of the linebacker room and will have big shoes to fill. Nelson Mbanasor played 334 snaps for Tech as Eli Howard's primary backup. Howard is slated to return in 2020, but Tech does lose Broderick Washington. Mbanasor has a chance to step up and take the next step on the field next fall. Thomas Leggett played in 578 snaps in 2019 which was eighth on the team. With Douglas Coleman III gone and Tech having really struggled at safety, Leggett will have to step up as a senior and bring stability to the position.

Offensive lineman looking to make a mark

Both Verhulst and Farrar were solid prospects coming out of high school, Farrar was ranked in the Texas top 100 according to Rivals. Both played roles in 2019, ranking 7th and 8th on the team in offensive line snaps in 2019. Effectively Verhulst was the swing tackle (200 snaps) and Farrar the swing guard/center (131 snaps). With Texas Tech losing both starting tackles, will one or both of these juniors claim a starting spot? Tech hopes so.

Aussie Aussie Aussie!

Domonic Panazzolo had a rough start to his Texas Tech career, with both of his first two career games averaging under 40 yards per punt. By the time he was a senior though he was one of the best in the country. Panazzolo won Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week for his game against TCU, averaged 42.1 yards per punt in 2018 and was one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award.

No longer with the program/left before exhausting eligiblity

Nisby decided to leave after the 2017 season and ended up at Texas Wesleyan where he ran for 325 yards as a senior in 2018. Carter transferred to Rutgers after spring ball in 2019 and ended up starting the first two games of the season before retiring. Addison was a backup on the depth chart and is no longer listed on the roster. Lane played in 2017, sat out the 2018 season to focus on academics before attempting to walk back onto the team in the spring of 2019. However those efforts did not go very far and by the time summer rolled around he was off the roster again.

Freshman All-American or sophomore slump?

Frye was one of the best defensive backs in the country in 2018, being named a freshman All-American and was named to the All-Big 12 first team. However his 2019 was a different story. Frye was moved to safety and never looked comfortable all year, ending the season with a team low PFF grade of 30.0. Is a corner, is he a safety, is he as good as he was in 2018 or is he as bad as he was in 2019? A lot of questions to answer and Texas Tech fans hope he can regain his freshman form moving forward.

The question marks

Both recruits were thought to be big gets in 2017, but have yet to make an impact in Lubbock. Martin was the team's HS quarterback signee but quickly got moved to receiver. He made his first career catch in 2019 but remains buried on the depth chart. Davis played 33 defensive snaps in 2019 on a secondary ravaged by injuries. It is fair to question whether either or both will be back in 2020, as they could look to maximize playing time elsewhere.

