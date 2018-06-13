Texas Tech is facing as much quarterback uncertainty now - with no favorite to win the starting job in 2018 and no signal caller committed for the 2019 class - as it ever has under Kliff Kingsbury. This week, we will take a look back at how the Red Raiders got to this point by looking at the program's quarterback offers class by class in the years following Pat Mahomes' commitment to Texas Tech.

Recruiting: Murray chose to commit to Texas A&M on May 29, 2014. He received an offer from the Red Raiders but did not officially visit the South Plains. There was some late drama in Murray's recruitment, and the faintest glimmer of hope that he might flip to Texas Tech in late-December or early-January but Murray honored his commitment to the Aggies.

College career: Murray played in eight games, starting three, for the Aggies in 2015, throwing for 686 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 335 yards and one touchdown. Unhappy with Kevin Sumlin's handling of the quarterback position, Murray transferred to Oklahoma following the season and sat out 2016 due to NCAA transfer rules. The former five-star prospect backed up Baker Mayfield in 2017 and, despite being drafted No. 9 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft, is expected to start for the Sooners this fall. Dickens’ take: Murray unofficially visited Texas Tech in February and clearly had a good connection with Kliff Kingsbury, but that wasn't enough to push the Red Raiders over the edge in his recruitment. It's hard to imagine, given his transfer from Texas A&M, that he would have wanted to patiently wait his turn behind Pat Mahomes.

Recruiting: Stidham was one of Texas Tech's top 2015 quarterback targets from the get-go. He unofficially visited the program several times before verbally committing to the Red Raiders on March 7, 2014. He remained committed to the Red Raiders through a disappointing 4-8 2014 campaign but decommitted in mid-December. He eventually signed with Baylor.

College career: Stidham played for Baylor in the 2015 season and passed for 1,265 yards and 12 touchdowns with two interceptions. He left the program following the forced resignation of Art Briles due to BU's sexual assault scandal and spent the following season at a junior college. Stidham signed with Auburn in 2017 and passed for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns with six interceptions in his first season as the team's starter. He is a projected first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Dickens’ take: Stidham's decommitment casts a large shadow, even today, on Texas Tech's quarterback position. The timing of his decision made it nearly impossible for the Red Raiders to find an adequate replacement at quarterback in the 2015 class. When you combine that with the program effectively deciding to not sign a quarterback in the 2017 class, you're left with a pretty sizable hole on the quarterback depth chart.

Recruiting: President originally committed to Baylor in April, but decommitted from the Bears following Stidham's commitment in December. Texas Tech was one of the first programs to offer him but it was more as an athlete than quarterback. The Red Raiders didn't show a lot of interest after President parted ways with the Bears, and he eventually chose Tulsa the day after Christmas.

College career: President has had an up-and-down career at Tulsa, playing both quarterback and receiver. He's also dealt with a couple of severe injuries that have hampered him in recent seasons. Dickens’ take: President was a hotly discussed prospect in the aftermath of his decommitment from Baylor largely because of his ranking. I don't think he was seriously viewed as a quarterback option by the Red Raiders.

Recruiting: Jones committed to Florida in the summer before National Signing Day, but re-opened his recruitment in early December. The Red Raiders extended an offer, but were never really considered. He chose the Vols in January. College career: Jones has had quite the college ride. He transferred to Colorado following his redshirt season at Rocky Top, but changed his mind and returned to Tennessee. Jones played in one game the following season and then decided to transfer to a junior college. He signed with New Mexico as part of the 2018 class. Dickens’ take: Jones was never seriously in the picture for Texas Tech.