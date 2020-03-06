With spring ball underway, there are many returners coming back to the Red Raider offense as well as holes to fill with players transferring or graduating from Texas Tech.

Starting at the quarterback position, calling the signals will be rising junior Alan Bowman or Maverick McIvor , both fresh off recovering from injuries forcing them to redshirt their previous seasons. Both will be competing for the starting spot next season, so it is worth bringing McIvor up since the quarterback who played the most last season was Jett Duffey , who has graduated and left the program.

In the running back position, almost every rusher from a year ago is returning in SaRodorick Thompson , Jax Welch and Chux Nwabuko since Ta’Zhawn Henry announced he is transferring. Thompson started in seven of the 12 games played rushing for 765 yards and 12 touchdowns on 160 carries. Thompson had a season-long run for 58 yards. Welch was the third on the depth chart and rarely used except for garbage time, where he rushed for 28 yards the whole season but was used essentially on special teams.

On the line, the most popular name coming back has to be 6-foot-5, 310-pound guard Jack Anderson , whose year was cut short due to a shoulder injury. Two more lineman who have starting experience are Dawson Deaton and Casey Verhulst. In addition, Weston Wright also appeared in all 12 games as well as starting in eight of them. Will Farrar is another name to watch. Those names will look to fill in the gaps on the offensive front as a majority of starting lineman are gone from last season.

To the wide receivers now. Obviously, there is TJ Vasher, who head coach Matt Wells said put on some weight over the offseason. Vasher caught 42 balls for 515 yards and six touchdowns in the 10 games he appeared in. Erik Ezukanma will return as well fresh off a stellar end to his debut season with Texas Tech. Ezukanma recorded a touchdown reception in the last three games of the season and had his best performance of the year against Texas with seven receptions and 135 yards and a 24-yard score giving Tech the lead, marking his first 100-yard receiving game. Ezukanma became the first Red Raider since Michael Crabtree to lead the team in receiving yards as only a freshman.

In addition, when the lineups were scrambled, Dalton Rigdon, McLane Mannix, and KeSean Carter will mixed into the lineup as well, all of which are back for spring ball. Seth Collins will look to be in the mix as well after missing last season.

The tight-end position will be interesting to see as well with Travis Koontz and Simon Gonzalez being the only two returners, Koontz getting the most playing time of the two. Also looking to get into that starting slot in the position will be walk-on Jackson Pace, a Kilgore Junior College product who committed to Texas Tech over Baylor back in January.