RedRaiderSports - A Few Thoughts with Two Docs Brewing Co.

In Lubbock looking for a family-friendly environment with great craft beer and even craft soda on-tap!? Look no further than Two Docs Brewing Co. located at 502 Texas Ave. Two Docs has plenty of room for your next outing with a local food truck onsite guaranteed to pair well with a Buddy Hoppy IPA! Stop by this Red Raider owned establishment for your next pint or grab some beer-to-go and enjoy in the comfort of your own home. Two Docs has whatever you need to satisfy your beer craving!

It's crunch time for the Red Raider basketball team and things are looking good. Baseball is on its way to beginning and it opens up with some fierce competition. Oh, and Patrick Mahomes is back in the Super Bowl. What a time to be alive and to be a Red Raider. With that said....

1. Talking Steve Farmer's offer to Utah and his decision to stay

We learned this week that offensive line coach Steve Farmer was offered a Power Five job coaching the same position. Looking into it and we found out it was in fact an offer from Utah. Head coach Kyle Whittingham really wanted to add Farmer to his coaching staff. Whittingham has been in Utah for a very long time. I'm assuming here but Farmer might have caught his eye while at Utah State before coming to Texas Tech with the rest of Matt Wells' coaching staff. Other than coaching against each other and being in close proximity - I couldn't find much of a connection between the two. New offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie talked with Farmer, though, and convinced him to stick around in Lubbock. We're working on obtaining any possible new contract adjustments for Farmer as he was probably given some incentive for staying put and not heading to Salt Lake City.

2. For my WWE fans in the house

This guy, @skinbone69 (nice), has done a few videos of different wrestling entrances and they're my favorite. The Jeff Hardy one gets me every time. That's definitely one of the best entrance songs ever. Watch for yourself.

3. Is it baseball season yet?

The schedule is set and it's a good one as usual. The No. 3 Red Raiders open the season in Arlington for a powerhouse of a tournament against nothing but top-10 teams.

The rest of our 2021 📅 is here‼️



▪ 20 non-conference home games

▪ Arlington, Houston & Amarillo



🔗 https://t.co/ystfnLn0xZ pic.twitter.com/WRXJMie4Yy — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) February 4, 2021

It's going to be tough. And that's the point I want to drive here because I know how this board is when it comes to losses. It's early. It'll be against top talent and teams likely to be heading to Omaha with you. Don't panic if the Red Raiders drop a game or two here. But, with that said, Texas Tech is the top-rated team in the mix in two weeks in Arlington. Don't be surprised if they go handle business and possibly come out on top in each game. Realistically, I'm thinking a 2-1 start here is what you're looking at. We'll learn how the long absence of college baseball affected the Red Raiders following one of their most loaded teams a year ago.

4. Seed or no seed

No; not tournament seeding. Although, I expect Texas Tech to be no lower than a five seed. I'll call it at a No. 4 seed if things end up going good.

Answer: Yes, there's a seed. Once the picture is darkened you can see it clearly.

5. The Red Raiders are catching fire

Mac McClung didn't provide a threat against Oklahoma on Monday. He did go 6-6 at the free throw line, which ended up being very important for the team. The main takeaway from this though is the Red Raiders, in my eyes, turned a corner on Monday and it actually began against LSU about a week ago. McClung and Terrence Shannon Jr. were your guys against the Tigers in the comeback win. Then on Monday, we saw the role players stepped up and contributed in the absence of one of your stars. That's turning a corner. They've proven two games in a row that they can in fact hold a lead and keep the foot down on the opponent. It's going to be a tough stretch coming up with games against Baylor, West Virginia and Texas left on the schedule (weird not saying Kansas because of their drop off.) The schedule adjustment making it five games in nine days is brutal but honestly, I don't think anyone wants to run into the Red Raiders right now.

6. This week at Two Docs Brewing Co.

Two Docs is approaching two years of solid business, making solid beer. Go out and celebrate with them this weekend and every day that you can!





P.S. - Go Chiefs. 38-34 is my prediction as I stated last week. I'm running it back with the 'Fightin' Patrick Mahomies'!