4-star safety Chance Collins recaps Texas Tech OV, sets commitment date

Mansfield (TX) Timberview safety Chance Collins took his long-awaited official visit to Texas Tech over the weekend, getting to see one of his top options as he gets closer to his commitment decision.

The Rivals four-star prospect will be announcing his commitment on June 11th at 2 PM central time, and will be deciding between West Virginia, Texas Tech, Utah and Texas A&M.

He's already visited Salt Lake City and Lubbock, and it's to be determined if his other previously scheduled visits to Morgantown and College Station will take place.

Collins' trip to West Texas saw him spend some time around safeties coach Rob Greene, head coach Joey McGuire and current players such as Mansfield product Brenden Jordan, and RedRaiderSports spoke with Collins to discuss his visit and more.

What you need to know...

... Collins holds 21 total offers to date

... Texas Tech offered Collins on January 22nd, 2025

... As a junior Collins recorded 20 tackles, 6 interceptions, 8 pass breakups and 2 tackles-for-loss on defense. Offensively, he pitched in with 16 receptions for 310 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.

... Collins was named District 3-5A DII 2nd Team Safety following his junior campaign

... On the track Collins set personal records this spring with times of 22.01 in the 200 Meters and 48.67 in the 400 Meters. He also competes on Timberview's 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 Relay teams.

Official visit highlights: "Everything was actually amazing. Highlights of the weekend were most definitely whenever I had the meeting with Coach (Rob) Greene and everything, and then we walked through a little bit of the base defense and footwork and stuff, so that was a huge highlight of the visit.

Coach Greene calls me I'd say at least three or four times a week, which is huge, knowing how busy coaches are. And yeah, we have a great connection. Just a great connection with him, me and Coach Greene."