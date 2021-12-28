Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire arrived in Lubbock and set out to recruit the best talent in the country, but especially those in West Texas. Canutillo running back LJ Martin definitely fits the bill, and he picked up an offer from the Red Raiders last month.

What you need to know...

... Martin announced his offer from Tech back on November 9th

... In addition to Texas Tech, he also holds offers from Baylor, Kansas State, UNLV, UTEP and UTSA

... Per his MaxPreps page, Martin rushed 268 times for 2,737 yards as a junior this past season. He also added 31 passing yards, 376 receiving yards, 178 kick return yards, 57 punt return yards and 20 interception return yards. He scored a total of 36 touchdowns on the year.

... Those stats helped Canutillo go 11-2 this season, including a couple playoff wins.

... Martin is also a standout in basketball, and was named District 2-5A First Team All District and to the 2-5A All Defensive Team.

Texas Tech staff: "I knew coach McGuire when I went down to Baylor over the summer so I met him there. Coach Traylor and the UTSA staff talked about him a lot and said I needed to go meet him so I went and met him at Baylor.

Throughout that time I've also been in contact with coach Blanchard a lot, we've talked a lot going back to his time at Baylor. Once he got to Texas Tech then he started recruiting me over there."