4-star ATH Maurion Horn shines in win, locked in with Texas Tech

Texas Tech's highest ranked commit in the 2022 class is Broken Arrow four-star athlete Maurion Horn.

Horn committed to Texas Tech after taking his official visit over the summer, choosing the Red Raiders directly over Big 12 rival Baylor who he had visited the week prior.

The Broken Arrow Tigers came down to Texas last night to play Mansfield Legacy, a game where RedRaiderSports was on hand to witness the Tigers' big 42-13 win, with Horn playing a pivotal role.

What you need to know...

... At the time of his commitment Horn held 12 total offers, including Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas and USC.

... During the season-opening win Horn showcased his versatility, playing cornerback, wide receiver, running back and special teams. Broken Arrow's game stats are not immediately available, but Horn scored on a 70 yard touchdown catch and did not give up a reception on defense while contributing a couple tackles. He also received a handful of carries on offense.

Thoughts on the win: "I felt like our team came out and gave it our all. We've been preparing the whole week for this situation and everyone was excited to get out there and get those first game jitters out. We came out here and did a wonderful job, I'm just proud of the team."

Showcasing his versatility: "I'm all around at practice, every day. I practice each one of the positions (WR, RB, DB) so when we do come out here I have no problems knowing the plays for both sides of the ball."

Talks with the Tech coaches: "We stay connected. Me and coach Wells, coach Smith, coach Pehrson, we all stay connected. I just talked to coach Pehrson today before the game.

Their message is to go out here and keep doing what I'm doing. They're just building me to be a man. It's just hard work here and when I get up to Tech we're rolling."