4-star ATH Maurion Horn shines in win, locked in with Texas Tech
Texas Tech's highest ranked commit in the 2022 class is Broken Arrow four-star athlete Maurion Horn.
Horn committed to Texas Tech after taking his official visit over the summer, choosing the Red Raiders directly over Big 12 rival Baylor who he had visited the week prior.
The Broken Arrow Tigers came down to Texas last night to play Mansfield Legacy, a game where RedRaiderSports was on hand to witness the Tigers' big 42-13 win, with Horn playing a pivotal role.
What you need to know...
... At the time of his commitment Horn held 12 total offers, including Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas and USC.
... During the season-opening win Horn showcased his versatility, playing cornerback, wide receiver, running back and special teams. Broken Arrow's game stats are not immediately available, but Horn scored on a 70 yard touchdown catch and did not give up a reception on defense while contributing a couple tackles. He also received a handful of carries on offense.
Thoughts on the win: "I felt like our team came out and gave it our all. We've been preparing the whole week for this situation and everyone was excited to get out there and get those first game jitters out. We came out here and did a wonderful job, I'm just proud of the team."
Showcasing his versatility: "I'm all around at practice, every day. I practice each one of the positions (WR, RB, DB) so when we do come out here I have no problems knowing the plays for both sides of the ball."
Talks with the Tech coaches: "We stay connected. Me and coach Wells, coach Smith, coach Pehrson, we all stay connected. I just talked to coach Pehrson today before the game.
Their message is to go out here and keep doing what I'm doing. They're just building me to be a man. It's just hard work here and when I get up to Tech we're rolling."
Other schools still in contact? "No sir, I haven't talked to any other schools since I committed to Tech."
Rest of 2022 class: "It's going good. I love those guys and I can't wait to get down to campus and ball out with them boys. They're already like family to me.
We have a little Snapchat group chat, a message group chat, we have one with the coaches. We're always connected. We all message each other almost every day."
Plans to visit for Tech game: "Oh yeah, for sure. A game I really wanna go see is Texas Tech and Oklahoma."
Latest height and weight: "I'm 6-foot-1, 175 right now."
Enrolling mid-year? "That's something I've really been thinking about, I'm not quite sure. The way I got my classes set up I could go half if I want to but some people wanna enjoy their senior year. If I wanna get down there and play ball, that's what I'm gonna go do."
Thoughts on Rivals250 ranking: "Yes sir, that's good. I wanna work up higher, I wanna get higher. I wanna be great, I wanna be one of the greatest to do this so that's what I'm gonna keep doing, keep working hard and pushing myself every day and put it in God's hands."
Message to Texas Tech fans: "Keep on watching. Next year, this is for you guys. We up, Guns Up!"