A shaky start was not too much to overcome for Texas Tech, which used a 17-point second quarter to assert its dominance over California, 34-14, in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. The Red Raiders finished the 2023 season with a 7-6 record and it marked the second bowl victory under head coach Joey McGuire in as many seasons.

Tech forced Cal into four turnovers, a fumble from quarterback Fernando Mendzoa and three interceptions thrown by the redshirt freshman. An offense predicated on the running game with the Pac-12’s leading rusher Jaydn Ott, the Red Raider defense held Ott to just 42 yards, his lowest since Cal’s loss to Washington.

Saturday night’s affair in Shreveport, Louisiana could not have started worse for Tech. The Golden Bears won the toss and elected to defer, making it only the fourth time that the Red Raiders had lost a coin toss all season. On the opening kickoff, electric returner Drae McCray fumbled, giving Mendoza and Cal a short field to open the contest. On the first play from scrimmage, Mendoza connected with Monroe Young to give the Golden Bears a 7-0 lead within the first 15 seconds of the game.

After a fourth down stop near the goal line a couple drives later, the Red Raider offense took control of the ball from their own seven yard line. 10 plays and 93 yards later, Tech was on the board after Behren Morton connected with the reliable Coy Eakin on a 27-yard bomb that the Stephenville product had to wrestle away from several defensive backs.

A big 51-yard pass from Mendoza to Trond Grizzell put the Golden Bears in position to strike again, Jaydn Ott eventually finishing the job from a yard out. It was the last time Cal would see its side of the scoreboard change.

The Red Raiders’ run started with Morton connecting a 15-yard ball up the seam to Mason Tharp. The next offensive drive, Morton orchestrated a majestic string of plays, finding Xavier White after nifty footwork in the pocket, the latter taking the quick pass for 41 yards into Cal’s redzone. Three plays later, Morton’s fully-healthy cannon of an arm darted a ball into Loic Fouonji in the endzone. A field goal before half extended Tech’s lead to double-digits, 24-14 heading into the break.

The offenses stalled out of intermission before Tahj Brooks capped off his historic season with a touchdown run after White set up the offense at the 15 yard line on a punt return to extend the lead to 31-14.

Morton finished the night 27-43, throwing for 256 yards and the three first-half touchdown tosses. Brooks finished one yard short of another century-mark performance, carrying the ball 21 times for 99 yards.



