2027 Arlington (TX) Lamar linebacker Braylon Williams may have just finished his freshman season, but that hasn't stopped him from receiving significant college interest early on.

One of the programs in the mix early is Texas Tech, who officially offered Williams on Christmas Day. Williams reciprocated the interest by making the trip out to Lubbock for Texas Tech's Junior Day on January 13th.

Williams was one of hundreds of recruits to take part in the Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase earlier in January, where RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Along with Texas Tech, Williams also holds offers from Nebraska, SMU, UTEP and Arkansas

... As a freshman Williams was credited with 89 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, 1 sack and 6 hurries per his MaxPreps page

... Williams was named District 8-6A 1st Team Inside Linebacker

... An an 8th grader, Williams set personal records in the 100 meters (11.94), Shot Put (48 feet) and Discus (129 feet, 8 inches) per his athletic.net profile

What he's trying to show at the NLA Showcase: "My talents on the field and stuff. I feel like I'm the best in my class and I just gotta showcase that today"

What the offer from Texas Tech means to him: "It means a lot, I've been dreaming about this since I was little little, like a little boy. It's been a great experience just being at Tech and having the offers that I have right now. I'm pretty sure I'm gonna get some more my sophomore and junior seasons, I'm hoping to commit my junior season though."