2027 LB Braylon Williams visits, earns offer from Texas Tech
2027 Arlington (TX) Lamar linebacker Braylon Williams may have just finished his freshman season, but that hasn't stopped him from receiving significant college interest early on.
One of the programs in the mix early is Texas Tech, who officially offered Williams on Christmas Day. Williams reciprocated the interest by making the trip out to Lubbock for Texas Tech's Junior Day on January 13th.
Williams was one of hundreds of recruits to take part in the Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase earlier in January, where RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the latest in his recruitment.
What you need to know...
... Along with Texas Tech, Williams also holds offers from Nebraska, SMU, UTEP and Arkansas
... As a freshman Williams was credited with 89 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, 1 sack and 6 hurries per his MaxPreps page
... Williams was named District 8-6A 1st Team Inside Linebacker
... An an 8th grader, Williams set personal records in the 100 meters (11.94), Shot Put (48 feet) and Discus (129 feet, 8 inches) per his athletic.net profile
What he's trying to show at the NLA Showcase: "My talents on the field and stuff. I feel like I'm the best in my class and I just gotta showcase that today"
What the offer from Texas Tech means to him: "It means a lot, I've been dreaming about this since I was little little, like a little boy. It's been a great experience just being at Tech and having the offers that I have right now. I'm pretty sure I'm gonna get some more my sophomore and junior seasons, I'm hoping to commit my junior season though."
Junior Day at Texas Tech: "It was a beautiful experience actually. The campus is beautiful, the atmosphere is beautiful. I would like to be at that school most of the time, probably one of the schools I'll have in my top 5 if I were to commit somewhere as a junior."
Which coaches he connected with at Texas Tech: "Coach (James) Blanchard, he was a good guy and stuff. We really walked around, started talking about the campus and all the other stuff. It was a really good experience though."
Basketball game vs KState: "I went to the basketball game, I went to all the other stuff. It was good. I was having fun with the peeps, with the other recruits that were older than me. I was getting some advice from them so it was good."
Other upcoming visits: "I'm probably gonna go to Nebraska, I got an offer from Nebraska. I'm probably gonna try to go back to Texas Tech again."
What he's working on this off-season: "Coverage, making for-sure tackles, just getting faster than I already am. I'm doing a lot of camps, college camps, probably some upperclassmen camps, you know, with the older guys so I can get a lot more experience and just be the No. 1 in my class at my position."