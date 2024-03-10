Texas Tech Men's Basketball hosted four (4) recruits over the weekend for its 78-68 win over #11 Baylor. The win ensured Texas Tech of a (tied for) third place Big 12 conference finish in Grant McCasland's first year as head coach and gives the Red Raiders a double bye in the Big 12 conference tournament in Kansas City this week.

One recruit who came from the East Coast to the 806 was Davidson (NC) Day center William Stevens. Though Stevens traveled quite the distance, he is not without West Texas ties as his mom Jennifer Buck starred for the Lady Raiders in the late 1980's and early 1990's.

Stevens' Davidson Day team won the NCISAA 2A State Championship back in February and Stevens was a big part of that, putting up 13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 STOCKS in the championship game.

Stevens recently picked up his first offer - from Ohio University - and is now starting to take more visits including this trip to Texas Tech.

"For the visit I toured the facilities with coach (Kellen) Buffington and then went to the game later that day. I really loved the environment and atmosphere at the game. Texas Tech is a fun team to watch."