Allen (TX) High School cornerback LeBron Bauer picked up an offer from the Texas Tech Red Raiders on January 23. The 2026 prospect picked up his latest offer from fellow Big 12 Conference member Houston on February 1 to bring his total to eight. He announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he would begin taking visits in March, with the Red Raiders being one of them.

RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss his offer from the Red Raiders and more.

What you need to know:

... Bauer has announced offers from Akron, Arizona State, Arkansas, Connecticut, Grambling State, Houston, and SMU.

... Last season, Bauer finished with 17 tackles and 1 pass defended in nine games played for the Eagles, per his MaxPreps page.

... Bauer plans to visit Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Arkansas, and Houston starting in March.

How is the recruiting process going for you?

"It is going great, and I have been able to talk to a lot of Power Four colleges."

Can you describe getting the offer from Texas Tech?

"Texas Tech was very different in talking to head coach Joey McGuire. He just made me feel more wanted than some of the other coaches. When he extended the offer, he sent a text to my coach to show me. So, Coach McGuire and I have a perfect relationship already."