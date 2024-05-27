As official visit season nears, the Texas Tech coaches are expanding the board for the class of 2025. One of the newest offers on the offensive line went out to Papillion (NE) Lavista offensive tackle Garin Maley.

With the offer Maley joins tight end Chase Loftin and offensive lineman Ren Brown as Nebraska recruits in the class to earn a Texas Tech offer.

Maley was offered by inside linebacker's coach Josh Bookbinder while Bookbinder was in the Midwest recruiting. Another key person in Maley's recruitment to Texas Tech is General Manager James Blanchard.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Maley to discuss the offer, his interest in Texas Tech, visit plans and more.

What you need to know...

... Maley holds 13 offers to date. Other than Texas Tech other programs to have offered include Eastern Michigan, Harvard, North Dakota, Northern Illinois, Oregon State, South Dakota State and Yale among others.

... Maley helped lead his Papillion-LaVista Monarchs to a 8-2 record in 2023

... Following his junior season Maley was named Nebraska high school football All-Class honorable mention

How the Texas Tech offer came together: "Coach Bookbinder came to the school and watched a little workout. Then a couple minutes later they offered me. Obviously it's my first Big 12 offer so it's cool that they really took a chance on me."