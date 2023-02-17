2025 Frenship WR Leyton Stone picks up offer from hometown Texas Tech
When 2025 Frenship wide receiver Leyton Stone picked up his offer from Texas Tech back in December, it was a dream come true for the lifelong fan of the Red Raiders.
Not only does Stone play his high school football less than 15 minutes from Jones AT&T Stadium, he also has family ties to the school. Leyton is the son of Tom Stone, the head soccer coach at Texas Tech.
Coming off a monster sophomore season in which he totaled over 1,000 receiving yards, Stone is a prospect to keep an eye on moving forward.
RedRaiderSports caught up with the 6-foot-2, 170 pound playmaker for his reaction to picking up his offer from Texas Tech and overall recruitment.
What you need to know...
... Along with his Texas Tech offer, Stone has also been offered by Texas State to date.
... Per his MaxPreps page Stone put up 64 catches for 1,177 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns as a sophomore. Following the season he was named District 2-6A Second Team All-District Offense.
Texas Tech coaches: "Since I'm just a sophomore we can't really meet in person or do any of that stuff because of the rules, but I called coach Joey McGuire and we were talking about my game, and he told me all that the university could help me, and that I have two more years to develop and get better. He was walking me through the program and at the end he said he was going to offer me a scholarship to Tech.
I was blown away, it was my first offer. It was a great experience. First one, got all hyper and stuff. It was a really cool experience."
Fit in Zach Kittley's offense: "His offense is great, Air Raid, throw it around. At Frenship we throw the ball 99% of the time. We love throwing the ball, we air it out, we got guys at Frenship and his offense matches really close with my high school so it's a great fit. They throw it the exact same that we do. He puts the right plays, he calls the right plays at the right time. You can see from the best season Tech's had in a long time this last season with him as the new offensive coordinator.
I'm a big wideout. Throw it up, fade routes, home run passes, throw it deep. I have a great quarterback at Frenship, Hudson (Hutcheson), he knows where to put it to help me go up and get it."
Keeping up with Tech during the 2022 season: "Yeah, so my dad is the soccer coach at Tech. So I've been to every game since I was a little kid, I've been around it, been in the locker rooms, said hi to the players. I've been close friends with all the former coaches that have been through here because my dad has been friends with them and I'm just with my dad.
I also got a game invite, I got to be on the sidelines for one of the games. I was at every home game this year, my parents went to the bowl game. I've been connected to Tech since I was one years old."
Growing up as a Tech fan: "Oh yeah, 100% no doubt Tech will be up there through whoever comes my way hopefully. It's a great university, I've loved it since I was little. They've always been my favorite school, one of my dream schools. Just growing up around it, red and black is kinda in my blood."
Other schools in the mix: Stone also currently holds an offer from Texas State with interest from former Texas Tech WR's coach Emmett Jones and Oklahoma.
"Yeah, (Texas State) just came by and asked me to step out of class and they offered me. It was a really cool experience there too. The coaching staff is great, they showed me stuff about the campus, and the campus looks beautiful. It's a really good staff, they had a really good quarterback this past season who threw for a ton of yards and two receivers with 14+ touchdowns each. So they throw it like I love and me personally I love hearing that they got two receivers with 14+ touchdowns.
The old receivers coach that originally recruited me at Texas Tech (Emmett Jones) is now the receivers coach at Oklahoma, but they can't contact me until September 1st. It's hard right now to talk to them because I can't legally talk to anybody, they can't come to me I have to go to them."
Visit plans: Texas Tech has an upcoming Junior Day and while Stone has yet to get invited he would love to get back on campus and around the coaches should the opportunity present itself.
"I have not been notified of that (Junior Day) yet, I haven't heard anything about that yet, I haven't been invited to that but it's coming up so hopefully they'll give me a call, or I have to call them, like with Joey I had to call him for him to be able to talk to me about the offer. That's how it works. Hopefully they give me a call or I give them a call to show up to that because that'd be awesome."
Junior season goals at Frenship: "This summer I'm gonna really hit the weight room. My weight, 170 pounds, isn't as big as it needs to be. Hopefully I can add a couple more inches to my height, that'd be awesome too. I really need to work distinctly on my route running. I can't just be a 'run deep' guy, I need to be more of a cut, I need to add that to my bag and my game and be able to run crisper routes too.
For the team our goals are to bring back another district championship like we did this year and further on our journey down the playoffs."