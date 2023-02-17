When 2025 Frenship wide receiver Leyton Stone picked up his offer from Texas Tech back in December, it was a dream come true for the lifelong fan of the Red Raiders.

Not only does Stone play his high school football less than 15 minutes from Jones AT&T Stadium, he also has family ties to the school. Leyton is the son of Tom Stone, the head soccer coach at Texas Tech.

Coming off a monster sophomore season in which he totaled over 1,000 receiving yards, Stone is a prospect to keep an eye on moving forward.

RedRaiderSports caught up with the 6-foot-2, 170 pound playmaker for his reaction to picking up his offer from Texas Tech and overall recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Along with his Texas Tech offer, Stone has also been offered by Texas State to date.

... Per his MaxPreps page Stone put up 64 catches for 1,177 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns as a sophomore. Following the season he was named District 2-6A Second Team All-District Offense.

Texas Tech coaches: "Since I'm just a sophomore we can't really meet in person or do any of that stuff because of the rules, but I called coach Joey McGuire and we were talking about my game, and he told me all that the university could help me, and that I have two more years to develop and get better. He was walking me through the program and at the end he said he was going to offer me a scholarship to Tech.

I was blown away, it was my first offer. It was a great experience. First one, got all hyper and stuff. It was a really cool experience."

Fit in Zach Kittley's offense: "His offense is great, Air Raid, throw it around. At Frenship we throw the ball 99% of the time. We love throwing the ball, we air it out, we got guys at Frenship and his offense matches really close with my high school so it's a great fit. They throw it the exact same that we do. He puts the right plays, he calls the right plays at the right time. You can see from the best season Tech's had in a long time this last season with him as the new offensive coordinator.

I'm a big wideout. Throw it up, fade routes, home run passes, throw it deep. I have a great quarterback at Frenship, Hudson (Hutcheson), he knows where to put it to help me go up and get it."