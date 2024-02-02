The Texas Tech coaches continue to visit top targets during the contact period this winter.

One recruit who the staff has stayed on heavy is Del Valle (TX) HS defensive back Coleman Patmon. Patmon was visited at his high school this week by Texas Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter and secondary coach Marcel Yates.

We caught up with Patmon to get the latest in his recruitment and where the Red Raiders fit in.

What you need to know...

... Patmon holds 9 offers to date, including the Red Raiders, with programs such as Houston, Kansas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State also having offered among others.

... Patmon picked up his Tech offer on November 18, 2023 while at Jones AT&T Stadium for Texas Tech's win over UCF

... As a junior Patmon was credited with 41 tackles, 1 tackle-for-loss, 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries per his MaxPreps profile

... On the track Patmon competes for Del Valle's 4x200 Relay and 4x400 Relay teams

... Patmon is the younger brother of former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Tyler Patmon

Visit with coach Yates and coach DeRuyter: "It was a great experience. Good to keep building the relationships. It was fun talking ball and defense, and seeing where they see me fitting in! It really meant a lot that both of them came to Del Valle and spent a lot of time. They are very personable and great people."