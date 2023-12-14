2024 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Playoffs week five
The high school football postseason continued this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2024 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.
2024 commits
Last week: 36-24 win vs Emerson
This week: State Championships vs Port Neches-Grove on Saturday, December 16 (at AT&T Stadium in Arlington)
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 21 receptions, 469 receiving yards, 9 receiving touchdowns
Last week: 35-0 win vs Serra
This week: Mater Dei won the CIF State Open Division title
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 15 tackles, 1 interception, 3 interception return yards, 1 fumble recovery
Last week: 34-14 win vs Sunray
This week: State Championships vs Mart on Thursday, December 14 (at AT&T Stadium in Arlington)
Stats: 26 carries, 167 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 3 receptions, 42 receiving yards, 2 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 sacks, 4 QB hurries, 1 pass defended
Season stats: 282 carries, 2502 rushing yards, 42 rushing touchdowns, 15 receptions, 244 receiving yards, 6 receiving touchdowns, 1/1 passing, 12 passing yards, 98 tackles, 28 TFL's, 15.5 sacks, 26 QB hurries, 6 passes defended, 28 kick return yards, 1 safety