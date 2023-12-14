Advertisement
2024 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Playoffs week five

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan
Texas Tech commits Adam Hill (right) and Chandlin Myers (left)
Texas Tech commits Adam Hill (right) and Chandlin Myers (left)

The high school football postseason continued this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2024 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

2024 commits

Last week: 36-24 win vs Emerson

This week: State Championships vs Port Neches-Grove on Saturday, December 16 (at AT&T Stadium in Arlington)

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 21 receptions, 469 receiving yards, 9 receiving touchdowns

Last week: 35-0 win vs Serra

This week: Mater Dei won the CIF State Open Division title

Stats: N/A

Season stats: 15 tackles, 1 interception, 3 interception return yards, 1 fumble recovery

Last week: 34-14 win vs Sunray

This week: State Championships vs Mart on Thursday, December 14 (at AT&T Stadium in Arlington)

Stats: 26 carries, 167 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 3 receptions, 42 receiving yards, 2 tackles, 2 TFL's, 2 sacks, 4 QB hurries, 1 pass defended

Season stats: 282 carries, 2502 rushing yards, 42 rushing touchdowns, 15 receptions, 244 receiving yards, 6 receiving touchdowns, 1/1 passing, 12 passing yards, 98 tackles, 28 TFL's, 15.5 sacks, 26 QB hurries, 6 passes defended, 28 kick return yards, 1 safety

