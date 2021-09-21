2022 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Four results
Week four of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2022 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.
2022 commits
Tyler King, WR, Alief Taylor
Alief Taylor was on a bye week. They return to action this Friday when they play at Shadow Creek.
Bryson Donnell, RB, Tyler Legacy
Allen 49-28 Tyler Legacy
Donnell had a monster night, rushing eight times for 128 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, while adding four receptions for 62 yards and another score through the air. He accounted for all four Tyler Legacy's scores in the game.
Kaden Weatherby, OL, Eaglecrest
Fossil Ridge 27-23 Eaglecrest
Weatherby did not play with an injury.
Sheridan Wilson, OL, Argyle
Argyle 17-14 La Vega
Wilson helped his Eagles put up 123 yards through the air and another 145 on the ground in the road win.
Hut Graham, ATH, Gunter
Gunter 59-6 Pilot Point
Graham went 4/8 passing for 116 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also added 143 rushing yards and two more touchdowns on the ground.
Maurion Horn, ATH, Broken Arrow (OK)
Broken Arrow was on a bye week. They return to action this Thursday when they play at Westmoore.
Jocelyn Malaska, ATH, Bethany (OK)
Bethany was on a bye week. They return to action this Friday when they play vs. Cache.
Ben Roberts, LB, Eaton
Eaton 28-38 Braswell
Roberts was credited with 69 punt return yards and eight (8) tackles in the game.
2022 top targets
Major Everhart, ATH, Tascosa
San Angelo Central 28-46 Tascosa
Marquise Gilbert, DB, Hutchinson C.C.
Hutchinson C.C. was on a bye week. They return to action this Saturday when they play vs. Fort Scott C.C.
Moses Alexander, DB, Kilgore J.C.
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College 0-34 Kilgore J.C.
Keionte Scott, DB, Snow College
McDougal Technical Institute 7-84 Snow College