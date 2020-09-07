RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Two results

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Two results
Week two of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.
2021 commitments
Behren Morton, QB, Eastland
Holliday 29-28 Eastland
Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto
DeSoto starts their season on September 24th.
Jed Castles, TE, Rider
Rider starts their season on September 25th.
Mason Tharp, TE, Klein
Klein starts their season on September 18th.
Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle
Argyle 52-41 Pleasant Grove
Tucker helped his Eagles rack up 445 yards on offense in strong road win.
DeShawn Page, LB, East Mississippi C.C.
EMCC has elected to not play football in 2020.
DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.
Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Dooda Banks, DE, Rider
Rider starts their season on September 25th.
Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill starts their season on October 2nd.
2021 top targets
Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale
Taylor 21-55 Rockdale
Valdez had a solid day, rushing eight times for 88 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win.
Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest
Klein Forest starts their season on September 18th.
Jasper Lott, OL, Argyle
Argyle 52-41 Pleasant Grove
Lott, who plays TE in high school, caught three passes for 45 and a touchdown in the road win.
Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.
Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen
Calallen 56-35 Jourdanton
Buchanan helped his Wildcats rack up 512 yards from scrimmage in the road win.
Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit
Summit starts their season on October 2nd.
Albert Regis, DT, La Porte
La Porte starts their season on September 25th.
Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove
Argyle 52-41 Pleasant Grove
Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.
Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall
Marshall starts their season on September 25th.