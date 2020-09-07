 RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Two results
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-07 08:17:37 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Two results

Jack Tucker
Jack Tucker (Sam Spiegelman)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Week two of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland

Holliday 29-28 Eastland

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto

DeSoto starts their season on September 24th.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider

Rider starts their season on September 25th.

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein

Klein starts their season on September 18th.

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle

Argyle 52-41 Pleasant Grove

Tucker helped his Eagles rack up 445 yards on offense in strong road win.

DeShawn Page, LB, East Mississippi C.C.

EMCC has elected to not play football in 2020.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.

Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider

Rider starts their season on September 25th.

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill starts their season on October 2nd.

2021 top targets

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale

Taylor 21-55 Rockdale

Valdez had a solid day, rushing eight times for 88 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win.

Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest

Klein Forest starts their season on September 18th.

Jasper Lott, OL, Argyle

Argyle 52-41 Pleasant Grove

Lott, who plays TE in high school, caught three passes for 45 and a touchdown in the road win.

Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.

Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen

Calallen 56-35 Jourdanton

Buchanan helped his Wildcats rack up 512 yards from scrimmage in the road win.

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit

Summit starts their season on October 2nd.

Albert Regis, DT, La Porte

La Porte starts their season on September 25th.

Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove

Argyle 52-41 Pleasant Grove


Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.

Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall

Marshall starts their season on September 25th.

