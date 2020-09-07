RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Two results

Week two of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland Holliday 29-28 Eastland

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto DeSoto starts their season on September 24th.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider Rider starts their season on September 25th.

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein Klein starts their season on September 18th.

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle Argyle 52-41 Pleasant Grove Tucker helped his Eagles rack up 445 yards on offense in strong road win.

DeShawn Page, LB, East Mississippi C.C. EMCC has elected to not play football in 2020.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C. Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider Rider starts their season on September 25th.

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill Cedar Hill starts their season on October 2nd.

2021 top targets

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale Taylor 21-55 Rockdale Valdez had a solid day, rushing eight times for 88 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win.

Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest Klein Forest starts their season on September 18th.

Jasper Lott, OL, Argyle Argyle 52-41 Pleasant Grove Lott, who plays TE in high school, caught three passes for 45 and a touchdown in the road win.

Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C. Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen Calallen 56-35 Jourdanton Buchanan helped his Wildcats rack up 512 yards from scrimmage in the road win.

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit Summit starts their season on October 2nd.

Albert Regis, DT, La Porte La Porte starts their season on September 25th.

Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove Argyle 52-41 Pleasant Grove



Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.