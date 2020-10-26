RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Nine results

Week nine of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland Jacksboro 20-55 Eastland

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale Little River Academy 13-44 Rockdale Valdez finished with 150 rushing yards, 11 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the blowout win.

WATCH: @RockdaleFBall goes to 3-1 in District 11-3A Div. I play with the 44 to 13 win over Academy. QB @TheKobeMitchell and RB @CMVlll continue to produce at a high level for the Tigers! pic.twitter.com/iBWZ9UupG3 — Justin Woodard (@KAGS_Justin) October 24, 2020

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto Waxahachie 6-42 DeSoto Bradley caught four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider Rider 53-17 Wichita Falls

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein Klein was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 10/29 vs Tomball Memorial.

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle Argyle 56-19 Terrell Tucker helped his Eagles rack up 274 passing yards and 262 rushing yards to improve to 8-0 on the season.

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit Mansfield Summit 26-63 Ennis Jackson helped his Jaguars to 184 passing yards and another 124 rushing yards on the night. He was also credited with a solo tackle.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C. Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider Rider 53-17 Wichita Falls

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill Lake Ridge 14-38 Cedar Hill

2021 top targets

Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C. Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner Wagoner 48-0 Oologah

Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove Pleasant Grove 2-0 Spring Hill (forfeit) Spring Hill was forced to forfeit the game due to COVID-19 issues.

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C. Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall Pine Tree 24-7 Marshall