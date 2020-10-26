RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Nine results

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Nine results
Week nine of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.
2021 commitments
Behren Morton, QB, Eastland
Jacksboro 20-55 Eastland
Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale
Little River Academy 13-44 Rockdale
Valdez finished with 150 rushing yards, 11 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the blowout win.
WATCH: @RockdaleFBall goes to 3-1 in District 11-3A Div. I play with the 44 to 13 win over Academy. QB @TheKobeMitchell and RB @CMVlll continue to produce at a high level for the Tigers! pic.twitter.com/iBWZ9UupG3— Justin Woodard (@KAGS_Justin) October 24, 2020
Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto
Waxahachie 6-42 DeSoto
Bradley caught four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Jed Castles, TE, Rider
Rider 53-17 Wichita Falls
Mason Tharp, TE, Klein
Klein was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 10/29 vs Tomball Memorial.
Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle
Argyle 56-19 Terrell
Tucker helped his Eagles rack up 274 passing yards and 262 rushing yards to improve to 8-0 on the season.
Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit
Mansfield Summit 26-63 Ennis
Jackson helped his Jaguars to 184 passing yards and another 124 rushing yards on the night. He was also credited with a solo tackle.
DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.
Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Dooda Banks, DE, Rider
Rider 53-17 Wichita Falls
Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill
Lake Ridge 14-38 Cedar Hill
2021 top targets
Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.
Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner
Wagoner 48-0 Oologah
Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove
Pleasant Grove 2-0 Spring Hill (forfeit)
Spring Hill was forced to forfeit the game due to COVID-19 issues.
Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.
Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall
Pine Tree 24-7 Marshall
Isaiah Nwokobia, DB, Skyline
Mesquite 14-27 Skyline