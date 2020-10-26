 RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Nine results
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-26 07:27:57 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Nine results

Texas Tech LB target Nick Martin
Texas Tech LB target Nick Martin (Sam Spiegelman)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Week nine of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland

Jacksboro 20-55 Eastland

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale

Little River Academy 13-44 Rockdale

Valdez finished with 150 rushing yards, 11 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the blowout win.

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto

Waxahachie 6-42 DeSoto

Bradley caught four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider

Rider 53-17 Wichita Falls

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein

Klein was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 10/29 vs Tomball Memorial.

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle

Argyle 56-19 Terrell

Tucker helped his Eagles rack up 274 passing yards and 262 rushing yards to improve to 8-0 on the season.

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit

Mansfield Summit 26-63 Ennis

Jackson helped his Jaguars to 184 passing yards and another 124 rushing yards on the night. He was also credited with a solo tackle.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.

Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider

Rider 53-17 Wichita Falls

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill

Lake Ridge 14-38 Cedar Hill

2021 top targets

Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.

Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner

Wagoner 48-0 Oologah

Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove

Pleasant Grove 2-0 Spring Hill (forfeit)

Spring Hill was forced to forfeit the game due to COVID-19 issues.

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.

Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall

Pine Tree 24-7 Marshall

Isaiah Nwokobia, DB, Skyline

Mesquite 14-27 Skyline

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}