2020 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Four results
Week four of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2020 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.
2020 commitments
John Holcomb, TE, Wellington
West Texas 12-28 Wellington
Philip Blidi, DE, Portales
St. Pius X 7-40 Portales
Blidi had a sack and a fumble recovery in the Rams' win.
LB Moore, DE, Tascosa
Tascosa 31-28 Americas
Kobee Minor, DB, Lake Dallas
Princeton 31-21 Lake Dallas
Minor had one carry for three yards offensively. Defensively the safety commit had eight tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one interception returned for a touchdown, a fumble forced, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.
Ryan Frank, DB, Magnolia West
Magnolia West was on a bye week.
Je'Vaun Dabon, DB, Cypress Ridge
Cypress Ridge 17-27 Stratford
Larry Moore, OL, Fort Bend Marshall
Manvel 38-34 Fort Bend Marshall
Moore helped his Buffalos rack up 315 yards rushing in the narrow loss.
Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Lufkin
Lufkin was on a bye week.
JJ Sparkman, WR, Pine Tree
Pine Tree was on a bye week.
Tahj Brooks, RB, Manor
St. Pius X 7-53 Manor
Quin Bright, IR, Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill 47-6 Grand Prairie
Clinton Anokwuru, DE, Fort Bend Bush
Fort Bend Bush was on a bye week.
Jonathan Davis, DB, South Oak Cliff
Red Oak 28-21 South Oak Cliff
Davis had an interception for the Golden Bears.
Caleb Rogers, OL, Lake Ridge
South Grand Prairie 34-16 Lake Ridge
Donovan Smith, QB, Frenship
Andress 3-58 Frenship
Smith went 19/23 for 405 yards and four (4) touchdown passes in the blowout win.
Week 4 Impact Player!!🔥🔥👀👀— Frenship Football (@SemperImpetus) September 21, 2019
Donovan Smith#2FT#Fr19nship pic.twitter.com/dmyKa8HyL0
Myles Price, IR, The Colony
The Colony was on a bye week.
2020 top targets
Jabbar Muhammad, DB, DeSoto
DeSoto 55-12 Waxahachie
Nate Floyd, DB, A&M Consolidated
Rouse 3-42 A&M Consolidated
Derrick Lewis II, LB, Clemens
Clemens 15-7 Smithson Valley
Jaylan Ford, LB, Lone Star
Lone Star was on a bye week.
Jabar Triplett Jr, LB, Southern Lab
McKinley 13-49 Southern Lab
Casey Collier, OL, Barbers Hill
Barbers Hill was on a bye week.