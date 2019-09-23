News More News
2020 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Four results

Week four of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2020 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2020 commitments      

John Holcomb, TE, Wellington

West Texas 12-28 Wellington

Philip Blidi, DE, Portales

St. Pius X 7-40 Portales

Blidi had a sack and a fumble recovery in the Rams' win.

LB Moore, DE, Tascosa

Tascosa 31-28 Americas

Kobee Minor, DB, Lake Dallas

Princeton 31-21 Lake Dallas

Minor had one carry for three yards offensively. Defensively the safety commit had eight tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one interception returned for a touchdown, a fumble forced, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.

Ryan Frank, DB, Magnolia West

Magnolia West was on a bye week.

Je'Vaun Dabon, DB, Cypress Ridge

Cypress Ridge 17-27 Stratford

Larry Moore, OL, Fort Bend Marshall

Manvel 38-34 Fort Bend Marshall

Moore helped his Buffalos rack up 315 yards rushing in the narrow loss.

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Lufkin

Lufkin was on a bye week.

JJ Sparkman, WR, Pine Tree

Pine Tree was on a bye week.

Tahj Brooks, RB, Manor

St. Pius X 7-53 Manor


Quin Bright, IR, Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill 47-6 Grand Prairie


Clinton Anokwuru, DE, Fort Bend Bush

Fort Bend Bush was on a bye week.

Jonathan Davis, DB, South Oak Cliff

Red Oak 28-21 South Oak Cliff

Davis had an interception for the Golden Bears.

Caleb Rogers, OL, Lake Ridge

South Grand Prairie 34-16 Lake Ridge

Donovan Smith, QB, Frenship

Andress 3-58 Frenship

Smith went 19/23 for 405 yards and four (4) touchdown passes in the blowout win.

Myles Price, IR, The Colony

The Colony was on a bye week.

2020 top targets      

Jabbar Muhammad, DB, DeSoto

DeSoto 55-12 Waxahachie

Nate Floyd, DB, A&M Consolidated

Rouse 3-42 A&M Consolidated


Derrick Lewis II, LB, Clemens

Clemens 15-7 Smithson Valley

Jaylan Ford, LB, Lone Star

Lone Star was on a bye week.

Jabar Triplett Jr, LB, Southern Lab

McKinley 13-49 Southern Lab

Casey Collier, OL, Barbers Hill

Barbers Hill was on a bye week.

