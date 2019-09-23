Week four of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2020 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2020 commitments

John Holcomb, TE, Wellington West Texas 12-28 Wellington

Philip Blidi, DE, Portales St. Pius X 7-40 Portales Blidi had a sack and a fumble recovery in the Rams' win.

LB Moore, DE, Tascosa Tascosa 31-28 Americas

Kobee Minor, DB, Lake Dallas Princeton 31-21 Lake Dallas Minor had one carry for three yards offensively. Defensively the safety commit had eight tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one interception returned for a touchdown, a fumble forced, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.

Ryan Frank, DB, Magnolia West Magnolia West was on a bye week.

Je'Vaun Dabon, DB, Cypress Ridge Cypress Ridge 17-27 Stratford

Larry Moore, OL, Fort Bend Marshall Manvel 38-34 Fort Bend Marshall Moore helped his Buffalos rack up 315 yards rushing in the narrow loss.

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Lufkin Lufkin was on a bye week.

JJ Sparkman, WR, Pine Tree Pine Tree was on a bye week.

Tahj Brooks, RB, Manor St. Pius X 7-53 Manor



Quin Bright, IR, Cedar Hill Cedar Hill 47-6 Grand Prairie



Clinton Anokwuru, DE, Fort Bend Bush Fort Bend Bush was on a bye week.

Jonathan Davis, DB, South Oak Cliff Red Oak 28-21 South Oak Cliff Davis had an interception for the Golden Bears.

Caleb Rogers, OL, Lake Ridge South Grand Prairie 34-16 Lake Ridge

Donovan Smith, QB, Frenship Andress 3-58 Frenship Smith went 19/23 for 405 yards and four (4) touchdown passes in the blowout win.

Myles Price, IR, The Colony The Colony was on a bye week.

2020 top targets

Jabbar Muhammad, DB, DeSoto DeSoto 55-12 Waxahachie

Nate Floyd, DB, A&M Consolidated Rouse 3-42 A&M Consolidated



Derrick Lewis II, LB, Clemens Clemens 15-7 Smithson Valley

Jaylan Ford, LB, Lone Star Lone Star was on a bye week.

Jabar Triplett Jr, LB, Southern Lab McKinley 13-49 Southern Lab