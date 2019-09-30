News More News
2020 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Five results

Texas Tech defensive end commit Clinton Anokwuru
Texas Tech defensive end commit Clinton Anokwuru (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
@BenjaminGolan
Staff Writer

Week five of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2020 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2020 commitments        

John Holcomb, TE, Wellington

Wellington 60-41 Panhandle

Holcomb had a big night, lining up at quarterback and rushing 15 times for 226 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Philip Blidi, DE, Portales

Portales was on a bye week.

LB Moore, DE, Tascosa

Tascosa 55-7 Hanna

Kobee Minor, DB, Lake Dallas

Lake Dallas was on a bye week.

Ryan Frank, DB, Magnolia West

Tomball 31-42 Magnolia West

Je'Vaun Dabon, DB, Cypress Ridge

Spring Woods 7-56 Cypress Ridge

Larry Moore, OL, Fort Bend Marshall

Fort Bend Marshall 69-21 Sterling

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Lufkin

Willis 13-42 Lufkin

JJ Sparkman, WR, Pine Tree

Hallsville 7-32 Pine Tree

Tahj Brooks, RB, Manor

Pflugerville 17-42 Manor

Quin Bright, IR, Cedar Hill

Waxahachie 34-63 Cedar Hill

Clinton Anokwuru, DE, Fort Bend Bush

Fort Bend Bush 28-15 Fort Bend Clemens

Jonathan Davis, DB, South Oak Cliff

South Oak Cliff was on a bye week.

Caleb Rogers, OL, Lake Ridge

Lake Ridge 28-63 DeSoto

Donovan Smith, QB, Frenship

Frenship 35-10 Randall

Smith went 22/32 for 229 yards and two touchdown passes. He also added four carries for nine yards on the ground in the win.

Myles Price, IR, The Colony

The Colony 42-35 Centennial

RedRaiderSports.com's Ben Golan was on hand for this one and gave his breakdown of Price. Price finished with four receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and added two carries for 15 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

2020 top targets 

Jabbar Muhammad, DB, DeSoto

Lake Ridge 28-63 DeSoto

Nate Floyd, DB, A&M Consolidated

A&M Consolidated 24-14 Huntsville

Derrick Lewis II, LB, Clemens

Steele 23-28 Clemens

Jaylan Ford, LB, Lone Star

Little Elm 13-56 Lone Star

Jabar Triplett Jr, LB, Southern Lab

Central 7-6 Southern Lab

Casey Collier, OL, Barbers Hill

Dayton 0-27 Barbers Hill

