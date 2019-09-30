Week five of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2020 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2020 commitments

John Holcomb, TE, Wellington Wellington 60-41 Panhandle Holcomb had a big night, lining up at quarterback and rushing 15 times for 226 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

..@Johnholcomb2020 comes in second half and 1st play of 3rd gone.. 28-21 Wellington #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/u1jG4qmQ18 — Press Pass Sports (@PressPassSports) September 28, 2019

Philip Blidi, DE, Portales Portales was on a bye week.

LB Moore, DE, Tascosa Tascosa 55-7 Hanna

Boy I thought I was gone but I was running in slow-mo 😂 https://t.co/VykDNP7otd — LB Moore (@LBMoore14) September 29, 2019

Kobee Minor, DB, Lake Dallas Lake Dallas was on a bye week.

Ryan Frank, DB, Magnolia West Tomball 31-42 Magnolia West

Je'Vaun Dabon, DB, Cypress Ridge Spring Woods 7-56 Cypress Ridge

Larry Moore, OL, Fort Bend Marshall Fort Bend Marshall 69-21 Sterling

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Lufkin Willis 13-42 Lufkin

JJ Sparkman, WR, Pine Tree Hallsville 7-32 Pine Tree

🚨 Pine Tree’s JJ Sparkman is in full uniform and going through warmups with the first team. Sparkman has been sidelined with a shoulder injury sustained against Tyler Lee on August 23. @etvarsity — George Whitley (@GPigskinprof) September 27, 2019

Tahj Brooks, RB, Manor Pflugerville 17-42 Manor

Quin Bright, IR, Cedar Hill Waxahachie 34-63 Cedar Hill

Clinton Anokwuru, DE, Fort Bend Bush Fort Bend Bush 28-15 Fort Bend Clemens

Jonathan Davis, DB, South Oak Cliff South Oak Cliff was on a bye week.

Caleb Rogers, OL, Lake Ridge Lake Ridge 28-63 DeSoto

Donovan Smith, QB, Frenship Frenship 35-10 Randall Smith went 22/32 for 229 yards and two touchdown passes. He also added four carries for nine yards on the ground in the win.

Myles Price, IR, The Colony The Colony 42-35 Centennial RedRaiderSports.com's Ben Golan was on hand for this one and gave his breakdown of Price. Price finished with four receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and added two carries for 15 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

2020 top targets

Jabbar Muhammad, DB, DeSoto Lake Ridge 28-63 DeSoto

Nate Floyd, DB, A&M Consolidated A&M Consolidated 24-14 Huntsville

Derrick Lewis II, LB, Clemens Steele 23-28 Clemens

Jaylan Ford, LB, Lone Star Little Elm 13-56 Lone Star

Jabar Triplett Jr, LB, Southern Lab Central 7-6 Southern Lab