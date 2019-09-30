2020 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Five results
Week five of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2020 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.
2020 commitments
John Holcomb, TE, Wellington
Wellington 60-41 Panhandle
Holcomb had a big night, lining up at quarterback and rushing 15 times for 226 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
..@Johnholcomb2020 comes in second half and 1st play of 3rd gone.. 28-21 Wellington #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/u1jG4qmQ18— Press Pass Sports (@PressPassSports) September 28, 2019
Philip Blidi, DE, Portales
Portales was on a bye week.
LB Moore, DE, Tascosa
Tascosa 55-7 Hanna
Boy I thought I was gone but I was running in slow-mo 😂 https://t.co/VykDNP7otd— LB Moore (@LBMoore14) September 29, 2019
Kobee Minor, DB, Lake Dallas
Lake Dallas was on a bye week.
Ryan Frank, DB, Magnolia West
Tomball 31-42 Magnolia West
Je'Vaun Dabon, DB, Cypress Ridge
Spring Woods 7-56 Cypress Ridge
Larry Moore, OL, Fort Bend Marshall
Fort Bend Marshall 69-21 Sterling
Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Lufkin
Willis 13-42 Lufkin
JJ Sparkman, WR, Pine Tree
Hallsville 7-32 Pine Tree
🚨 Pine Tree’s JJ Sparkman is in full uniform and going through warmups with the first team. Sparkman has been sidelined with a shoulder injury sustained against Tyler Lee on August 23. @etvarsity— George Whitley (@GPigskinprof) September 27, 2019
Tahj Brooks, RB, Manor
Pflugerville 17-42 Manor
Quin Bright, IR, Cedar Hill
Waxahachie 34-63 Cedar Hill
Clinton Anokwuru, DE, Fort Bend Bush
Fort Bend Bush 28-15 Fort Bend Clemens
Jonathan Davis, DB, South Oak Cliff
South Oak Cliff was on a bye week.
Caleb Rogers, OL, Lake Ridge
Lake Ridge 28-63 DeSoto
Donovan Smith, QB, Frenship
Frenship 35-10 Randall
Smith went 22/32 for 229 yards and two touchdown passes. He also added four carries for nine yards on the ground in the win.
Myles Price, IR, The Colony
The Colony 42-35 Centennial
RedRaiderSports.com's Ben Golan was on hand for this one and gave his breakdown of Price. Price finished with four receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and added two carries for 15 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
2020 top targets
Jabbar Muhammad, DB, DeSoto
Lake Ridge 28-63 DeSoto
Nate Floyd, DB, A&M Consolidated
A&M Consolidated 24-14 Huntsville
Derrick Lewis II, LB, Clemens
Steele 23-28 Clemens
Jaylan Ford, LB, Lone Star
Little Elm 13-56 Lone Star
Jabar Triplett Jr, LB, Southern Lab
Central 7-6 Southern Lab
Casey Collier, OL, Barbers Hill
Dayton 0-27 Barbers Hill