RedRaiderSports.com

2018 Texas Tech Football Fantasy Draft Pt. 2: The Rosters
Ben, Brandon and Maitland conducted a fantasy draft from players on Texas Tech' football's spring roster. The idea is simple: create the best team possible.Part 1 covered just the draft and some an...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news