Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard has the 12-hour rule allowing he and his team to celebrate a win. The usual sayings that serve as provisions for that rule are as such: it is hard to win in the Big 12 and Beard and his squad are playing against the best in the Big 12 until “the turn.”

Sophomore guard Kyler Edwards put up his third 20-point game of the season after notching a new career-high 24 points last game at Kansas State.

Edwards shot 6-9 from the field including 5-6 from beyond the arc on his way to another dominating scoring night. Edwards was grateful for his stellar shooting the last two games.

“My teammates just found me,” Edwards said. “We’ve had a couple of hard practices, you know, and just passing the ball and sharing it is our motto on offense.

Of course, I’m going to be excited,” Edwards said later, “You know, from all the hard work I’ve put in but still more to be done. So, I’ll be back in the gym later, today or tomorrow.”

Junior guard Davide Moretti also had a decent shooting game netting 17 also on 6-9 shooting and 3-6 from deep. In addition, Moretti has put up double-digits in the scoring column in four of the five conference games this year.

In the end, coach Beard’s philosophy is twelve hours to celebrate every win and then back to work.

On the positive side, turning defense into offense seemed quite the touch last night as the Red Raiders converted nine steals into 11 fast break points. Beard said that was something that helped spark key runs.

“To win a Big 12 game,” Beard said, “you have to score enough points to win. So with that being 70 in our league, it’s a March Madness kind of league, (this year a little bit lower), but it opens up. Some nights you got to get to 80.

It’s never been the plan to score every point on your offense. You have to create offense off your defense and off your special teams, which in basketball is out-of-bounds plays, free throw situations and things like that. We score off our defense. It just takes pressure off our offense, and it makes us a better team.”

TJ Holyfield made an impact defensively on the night which included three blocks, four rebounds and one steal. Beard talked about the competitiveness Holyfield played which that helped separate the game.

“I thought he battled,” Beard said. “Made a couple, like you know, we call these plays ‘MIGs’ in our program: most important guy, and this is where you got to go make them play, block a shot, get a rebound you’re not supposed to get or get a steal. From where I was sitting (and standing sometimes), he made some big plays. In the second half, he got the rip-behind steal, and I thought he battled.”

Although Holyfield made an impact tonight, his performances have been spotty. Holyfield did not manage to put up any baskets in Tech’s most recent loss to West Virginia. On the rebounding category, the sequence in that stat goes seven, one, five, four, and four in conference games. To fix this, Beard said they have to find a way to get consistency out of the grad transfer.

“We got to get Holy to play better in terms on consistency,” Beard said. “There’s some things we got to have out of him to be the best team we can be, but effort is right where it needs to be. He’s playing extremely hard. I think the game’s going to open up for him sooner than later.”

In the last two games, turnovers have been an awkward yet somewhat good statistic to look at. First halves have not been the prettiest to say the least, but second halves have pleased Beard. Against Iowa State, the Red Raiders turned the ball over only three times in the second half which led to sparking a 45-point second half.

Beard, however, said and joked if anyone has an answer to this theory to contact the basketball offices.

“It’s frustrating because we’ve got good players and they’re unselfish,” Beard said, “but we just got to figure out how to, you know, take care of the ball and value the ball more, but we’re working at it.”

This upcoming Tuesday night game will be a road trip to Fort Worth to meet with the TCU Horned Frogs, who have the same overall and conference record. Beard said he has gotten the chance to watch the Horned Frogs on games this year and said they are a really good team.

“It’s our next chance to win another Big 12 game,” Beard said. “Road games are so hard to win. Got a lot of great Texas Tech fans down there in Dallas-Fort Worth area, so it’s always a game we enjoy going to the metroplex. Nothing but respect for TCU, and we know it’s going to be a 40-minute game. We’ll have to play our best game of the year to have a chance to compete in that game.”